VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For ANASTASIA's Carols For a Cure Track 'It's Just Like Christmas'

Anastasia recently recorded the song "It's Just Like Christmas," featuring Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins. Altomare wrote the track, which will appear on the 2018 edition of the annual Carols for a Cure album.

Watch the music video below!

Check out our exclusive photos of the cast recording the track here!

For twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. This year's 2-CD compilation, available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, features 28 tracks from the companies of Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman, and more! The album is also available at participating theaters through December 2, 2018.

2018 Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 20 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Volumes 1 through 20 can be purchased in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. 2018 Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 20 is also available at participating New York City theaters through December 2, 2018.

ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast also includes Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Kyle Brown, Justin Scott Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey(Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder(Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne(Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe(Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman(Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell(Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You