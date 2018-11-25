Al Pacino Will Play The Title Role in New Movie Adaptation of KING LEAR

After years of rumors, Al Pacino will be taking on the role of King Lear! An upcoming film adaptation of the Shakespearean play will begin shooting next year, with Pacino in the title role, according to The Guardian.

The film will be directed by Michael Radford, Oscar nominated director of Il Postino.

Pacino and Radford will be reuniting with producer BARRY Navidi, who they previously worked with on critically acclaimed The Merchant of Venice.

"Lear is THE ONE that everyone aims for," Navidi said. "Al has been toying with the idea for a long time."

King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare. It depicts the gradual descent into madness of the title character, after he disposes of his kingdom by giving bequests to two of his three daughters egged on by their continual flattery, bringing tragic consequences for all.

Academy Award, Tony Award, Emmy Award, and Golden Globe Award winner Al Pacino, a force to be reckoned with on both stage and screen, is one of the most exemplary American actors of all time. With a celebrated 50-year career that stands the test of time, Mr. Pacino has brought to life explosive, gritty and iconic characters. In The Godfather, Glengarry Glen Ross, Serpico, Salome, American Buffalo, Angels in America, Scent of a Woman, The Merchant of Venice, And Justice for All, Dick Tracy, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel and Scarface, Mr. Pacino created a memorable gallery of historic performances. These are a mere handful of his acclaimed credits. With a Tony Award-winning debut in Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? (1969), Mr. Pacino created a name for himself first on Broadway-and has kept both movie and theatre goers riveted ever since. Pacino was last seen on Broadway in David Mamet's China Doll.

