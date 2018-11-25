VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares His Take on The Beatles' 'I Want To Hold Your Hand'

Ben Platt took to Twitter yesterday to share his take on the Beatles' classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

Watch Ben bring us across the universe in the video below!

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicagoproduction of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

