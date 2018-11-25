KID CRITICS
BWW TV: The Kid Critics Are Feelin' the Beat at HEAD OVER HEELS!

Nov. 25, 2018  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (12), Isabella (14), and Charles (11), who recently headed to the Hudson Theatre to check out Head Over Heels. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

