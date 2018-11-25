'The Lion King' Trailer Has Second-Biggest Debut Ever

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Disney has done it again! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer for The Lion King, which debuted on Thanksgiving day, is Disney's second most-viewed trailer debut from any studio in 24 hours.

The trailer had 224.6 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours, according to Disney Studios, coming in second to the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War which attracted 238 million views.

The studio celebrated the victory on its Instagram page.

The all-star lineup for director Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film "The Lion King" includes stars from the film, TV, theater and music arenas. Featuring pioneering filmmaking techniques, the film welcomes back to the big screen iconic characters that audiences have long treasured-but in a whole new way. From Disney Live Action, "The Lion King" is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

Lions rule the African savanna in "The Lion King," which welcomes Donald Glover("Atlanta," "Solo: A Star Wars Story") as future king Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ("Dreamgirls," "Lemonade" visual album) as Simba's friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Field of Dreams") as Simba's wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney's 1994 animated classic. Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Twelve Years a Slave," Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange") was called on to portray Simba's villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard("Juanita," Marvel's "Luke Cage") portrays Simba's no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary (OWN's "Tyler Perry's The Paynes," Apple's "Vital Signs") fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can't wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright Joseph(NBC's "Hairspray Live," Broadway's "The Lion King") brings tough cub Young Nala to life.

Every kingdom comes with a trustworthy advisor or two. John Kani ("Coriolanus," Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Civil War") was cast as the wise baboon Rafiki, and John Oliver (HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart") was tapped as hornbill Zazu, Mufasa's loyal confidant. When Simba goes into exile, he relies on two newfound friends-Seth Rogen ("Sausage Party," "Neighbors") lends his comedic chops to naïve warthog Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner ("Billy on the Street," FX's "American Horror Story") joins the cast as know-it-all meerkat Timon.

While most of the animals in the kingdom respect the king, the hyenas have other plans. Florence Kasumba (NBC's "Emerald City," Marvel Studios' "Black Panther") portrays Shenzi, Eric André (Adult Swim's "The Eric André Show," FXX's "Man Seeking Woman") is Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key ("Predator," Netflix's "Friends from College") plays Kamari.

Related Articles