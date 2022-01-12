Wake Up With BWW 1/12: CHESS May Return to Broadway and Film, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Chess album cover

Today's top stories include a potential Broadway revival of Chess! On a recent episode of his podcast, lyricist Tim Rice revealed not only that plans for a Broadway revival of Chess are underway, but also his hopes of eventually turning the 1984 musical into a movie.

Tim Rice Reveals 'Team is in Place' to Bring CHESS Back to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

On a recent episode of his podcast, lyricist Tim Rice revealed not only that plans for a Broadway revival of Chess are underway, but also his hopes of eventually turning the 1984 musical into a movie.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 09, 2022

by

For the week ending January 09, 2022, a total of 27 shows played 204 performances.. (more...)

Changes to Broadway During COVID-19 - FAQ

by Team BWW

Broadway is back and better than ever! While some industry-wide changes might impact how you enjoy a show in 2022, or even how you get your tickets, theatre makers are working hard to ensure that Broadway theaters are safe destinations for audiences and staff alike.. (more...)

Ben Fankhauser & Phoenix Best to Star in World Premiere of A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Olney Theatre Center will launch the world premiere of A.D. 16 (February 4 - March 6, 2022), a new musical from writers Cinco Paul (co-creator of Despicable Me and Schmigadoon!) and Bekah Brunstetter (producer and writer on This Is Us).. (more...)

Full Cast Announced for THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL, on UK and Ireland Tour

by Stephi Wild

Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan will play Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively in the World Premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical, joining the previously announced Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond. . (more...)

NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets On Sale Today

by A.A. Cristi

Bookings are now open for 2-for-1 tickets to 18 participating shows for experiences from January 18 through February 13.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN on CBS MORNINGS

by Michael Major

Jordan Fisher appeared on CBS Mornings this morning to discuss returning to Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor also touched on his own mental health struggles and how they allow him to connect to the role. Fisher also discussed his personal rules regarding social media and expecting a baby with his wife!. (more...)

VIDEO: Denzel Washington Talks THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH on THE TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Denzel Washington appeared on the Today Show this morning to discuss his performance in Joel Coen's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth. Washington also discussed playing Othello when he was in school at Fordham, working with Frances McDormand, and his friendship with the late Sidney Poitier. Watch the new interview with Hoda Kotb now!. (more...)

Jack Viertel Retires as Senior Vice President of Jujamcyn Theaters

by Chloe Rabinowitz

After 34 years serving as the Creative Director and then Senior Vice President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jack Viertel has announced his retirement as of the end of 2021. Mr. Viertel came to the company in 1987 and was involved in the production of many award-winning plays and musicals, including six of August Wilson's legendary ten-play Century Cycle.. (more...)

