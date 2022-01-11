NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets On Sale Today

Bookings are now open for 2-for-1 tickets to 18 participating shows for experiences from January 18 through February 13.

Broadway remains open and theaters have implemented safety protocols to the highest standards.

"The return of NYC Broadway Week is an exciting moment for the Broadway community and a signal of New York City's continued recovery," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We remain committed to setting the gold standard of Covid health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters and encourage New Yorkers and visitors to confidently enjoy the exceptional lineup of shows participating in NYC Broadway Week this winter."

Participating shows include:

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Chicago The Musical

Come From Away,

Company

David Byrne's American Utopia

Dear Evan Hansen

Girl From the North Country

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Lion King,

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera,

Skeleton Crew

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

To Kill a Mockingbird

Wicked

Participating Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play, Performance and Tony Award winner at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.