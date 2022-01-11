NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets On Sale Today
The return of NYC Broadway Week after two years is an occasion to celebrate.
Bookings are now open for 2-for-1 tickets to 18 participating shows for experiences from January 18 through February 13.
Broadway remains open and theaters have implemented safety protocols to the highest standards.
"The return of NYC Broadway Week is an exciting moment for the Broadway community and a signal of New York City's continued recovery," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We remain committed to setting the gold standard of Covid health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters and encourage New Yorkers and visitors to confidently enjoy the exceptional lineup of shows participating in NYC Broadway Week this winter."
Participating shows include:
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Chicago The Musical
Come From Away,
Company
David Byrne's American Utopia
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl From the North Country
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King,
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Phantom of the Opera,
Skeleton Crew
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
To Kill a Mockingbird
Wicked
Participating Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play, Performance and Tony Award winner at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.