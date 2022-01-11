VIDEO: Denzel Washington Talks THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH on THE TODAY SHOW

Denzel Washington appeared on the Today Show this morning to discuss his performance in Joel Coen's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Washington also discussed playing Othello when he was in school at Fordham, explaining how he interpreted Shakespeare's language at a young age. He also reflected on his friendship with the late, legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

Watch the new interview with Hoda Kotb below!

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is now playing in select theaters and will stream on Apple TV+ this Friday.