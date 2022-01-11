Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 09, 2022

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 09, 2022, a total of 27 shows played 204 performances at 61.90% capacity. Total attendance was 156,986 and total gross was $18,251,734.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,065 performances at 81% capacity, earning $369,052,720 with 2,913,195 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.