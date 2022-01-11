VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN on CBS MORNINGS

Jordan Fisher appeared on CBS Mornings this morning to discuss returning to Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.

The actor also touched on his own mental health struggles and how they allow him to connect to the role, stating: "I have rules that I've set for myself when I finish the show and I get home, I'm off of social media ... Obviously, therapy's really, really great, right? As somebody that has a beautiful relationship with depression and anxiety, I'm grateful that my friendship with depression and anxiety has allowed me to have conversations with them. That's only through therapy."

Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Watch the new interview here: