Wake Up With BWW 11/18: Joshua Henry Joins HAMILTON Thanksgiving Performance, and More!

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow is definitely not sending a message to Donald Trump that he's not re-elected today!

Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will open on Broadway in the upcoming season at a Shubert theater to be announced.

It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments, which will air as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Joshua Henry today took to Twitter to share that he will be joining the cast of Hamilton for the parade!

1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!

by Stage Tube

2) BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the process of OPENING UP the country going slowly and unassuredly, our theatre and performing arts community can only be hopeful as information slowly comes our way.. (more...)

3) THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season

4) Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5) Roundabout Announces Plans for 2021-22 Season; CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and TROUBLE IN THE MIND Coming Next Fall

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced plans to resume production in Fall 2021. On deck is Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke, directed by Michael Longhurst, and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54. Additionally, Alice Childress's TROUBLE IN MIND, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will debut at the American Airlines Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney on Backstage LIVE today at 2pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Dvořák's Rusalka, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!

Watch a special message from Nikki Renee Daniels, inviting you to join her for her Birdland concert premiering November 19 at 7pm ET, below!

Social Butterfly: Watch Alice Ripley Takeover Our Instagram!

Alice Ripley took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Monday, November 16. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below!

Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home! "Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Steven Pasquale, who turns 44 today!

Drama Desk nominee Pasquale last starred on Broadway in AMERICAN SON. He has also appeared in Lincoln Center's JUNK, and opposite Kelli O'Hara in Jason Robert Brown's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. Before that, he appeared in Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY. The actor also recently took the stage in Encores Off-Center's THE WILD PARTY and in CAROUSEL at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Among his off-Broadway credits are THE INTELLIGENT HOMOSEXUAL'S GUIDE..., A SOLDIER'S PLAY, FAT PIG, BEAUTIFUL CHILD, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, SPINNING INTO BUTTER and the original production of THE WILD PARTY, as well as concert productions of LITTLE FISH and THE SECRET GARDEN. Pasquale is known for his role as 'Sean Garrity' in the TV series RESCUE ME and for his appearances on THE GOOD WIFE, BLOODLINE, UP ALL NIGHT, SIX FEET UNDER and more.

