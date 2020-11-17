Roundabout Announces Plans for 2021-22 Season; CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and TROUBLE IN THE MIND Coming Next Fall

Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, is postponed indefinitely.

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced plans to resume production in Fall 2021. On deck is Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke, directed by Michael Longhurst, and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54. Additionally, Alice Childress's TROUBLE IN MIND, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will debut at the American Airlines Theatre.

Off-Broadway, Roundabout will present Mansa Ra's (formerly Jiréh Breon Holder) ...what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon at the Laura Pels Theatre and Dave Harris's EXCEPTION TO THE RULE, directed by Miranda Haymon.

Coming to Broadway in Spring 2022 will be 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

Previously announced productions will proceed at a future date to be determined, including: Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch; Anna Ziegler's THE WANDERERS, directed by Barry Edelstein; and Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH, directed by Knud Adams.

"While we are disappointed to put the shows off again, we're busy filling the expanded gap in time by providing arts education for NYC students and teachers, and increasing our efforts to find opportunities for artists through our myriad off-stage programs," noted Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes. "Once again I'd like to thank all our artists whose work was side-lined in March 2020 for their patience and understanding."

Roundabout TheatreLab: Session Two will begin in February 2021. This program of interactive workshops is designed to connect audiences interested in exploring the crafts of theatrical writing and directing, directly with five Roundabout artists. All enrollment fees go directly to the artists. A sold-out Session One launched in October 2020.

Education and Community Partnerships at Roundabout: During the shutdown, the Education team has built digital learning and engagement programs for:

-Thousands of students, teachers, and patrons across all five boroughs of NYC and beyond.

-Teaching artist residencies in NYC schools continue remotely.

-Partnering with the Department of Education to offer remote theater learning opportunities for NYC's 1,800 public schools.

-Plans are underway for a Spring Digital Festival dedicated as a space for artists with disabilities.

-The current technical theatre fellows in the Theatrical Work force Development Program have continued to train online and in person to prepare for the industry reopening.

Roundabout Directors Group: Cohort Two Launched Remotely in Fall 2020. This group provides career assistance and mentorship to emerging directors. All additional production details including dates and casting, will be announced soon.

