VIDEO: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!
Nikki's show premieres on November 19 at 7pm ET.
Watch a special message from Nikki Renee Daniels, inviting you to join her for her Birdland concert premiering November 19 at 7pm ET, below!
GET TICKETS
Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.
Nikki Renée Daniels will be in the upcoming Broadway revival of Company, playing Jenny. She recently completed the Chicago run of Hamilton, as Angelica Schuyler. On Broadway she has starred in The Book of Mormon and the 2012 Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Other Broadway credits include Fantine in Les Miserables, Anything Goes, Aida, Nine, Little Shop of Horrors, Lestat, and The Look of Love. Nikki made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in Porgy and Bess. Other New York credits include Martha Jefferson in 1776 at City Center Encores! and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden at David Geffen Hall. On television she has been featured on "Chappelle's Show," "Madam Secretary," and "The Sound of Music: Live." She has performed as a soloist with numerous symphony orchestras across the country and Canada, and at Carnegie Hall. Nikki holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music. Her debut solo CD, "Home" is available on iTunes and CDBaby.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of Next on Stage! Look back at his journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the grand fin...
Breaking: MTC Plans to Bring LACKAWANNA BLUES and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to Broadway in 2021-22 Season; Plus Premiere Simon Stephens' MORNING SUN
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) just announced plans for four Manhattan Theatre Club productions in the 2021-202...