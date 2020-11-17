Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander

TOPIC: What’s Affecting Our Young Talent Right Now

Nov. 17, 2020  
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19 (3pm ET), BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the process of opening up the country moving slowly and unassuredly, our theatre and performing arts community can only be hopeful as information slowly comes our way.

Television and film production has been able to begin (with strict rules in place) and pods coming into play. Theatre projects, however, have been very slow to materialize.

It was in a conversation between Nancy Carson and Richard Jay-Alexander that the topic arose of kids who were already cast in productions, who now are not going to be able to fulfill those dreams and, in some cases, may even outgrow the eventual possibility. It was decided that this would make for an informative first Town Hall, which would continue to take on topics no one else is covering.

Nancy Carson is a legendary agent in our business molding many young people over the years into careers. She is known for her popular book "Raising a Star: The Parents' Guide to Helping Kids Break Into Theater, Film, Television or Music". It was after her recent piece for Backstage that this idea began to percolate. She and Jay-Alexander have known each other since the 1970s, through productions such as the Broadway revival of Oliver! and many years of Les Misérables. They will be joined by a fantastic and diverse group of young people- each with a story of their own, Nancy guiding their careers and facing some harsh realities. Young people that will be joining us include:

Alyssa Marvin (Trevor)
Brooklyn Shuck (Evil, CBS NY)
Emily Hoder (Les Miz Tour)
Kayla Teruel (Music Man, Les Miz Tour)
Kayla Teruel (Music Man, Les Miz Tour)
Luke Mannikus (Trevor)
Max Bartos (Sing Street)
Noelle Hogan (Music Man)
Owen Tabaka (Love Life at Encores)
Owen Tabaka (Love Life at Encores)
Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster, Peacock LA)
Quinn Titcomb (Les Miz Tour)
Sam Poon (Sing Street)
Tanner Quirk (Music Man)
Tanner Quirk (Music Man)
Taven Blanke (Music Man)
Nancy Carson
Richard Jay-Alexander
Baayork Lee
Baayork Lee

We also recently learned, that Baayork Lee, who was presented with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2017, has been quietly working with her award-winning NAAP (National Asian Artists Project) kids in a very exciting way, while they learn The Rodgers & Hammerstein canon (with Bruce Pomahac). She is also currently working on a project about kids on Broadway, with Developing Artists, as a workshop. Baayork will join the first Town Hall, focusing on kids and younger talent with whom she works.

We are very excited about this and everyone is invited to attend.

When: Thursday, November 19th at 3pm ET
Where: BroadwayWorld's Facebook Live
How: Click here to RSVP

You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of everyone in our Town Hall, in real time. It's a FIRST for us and we hope to see you there!

