Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments.
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments, which will air as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Joshua Henry today took to Twitter to share that he will be joining the cast of Hamilton for the parade!
See the video below!
I'm so excited to share that I am back in @HamiltonMusical for the #MacysParade!!! More surprises coming later this week! ?? #WaitForIt pic.twitter.com/hXBUTxoeDR- Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) November 17, 2020
Henry previously portrayed the role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton.
The performances are set to be filmed in the next several weeks, with rehearsals currently underway. Additionally, all artists involved in the process will be required to undergo coronavirus tests, take temperature checks, and wear masks (while not singing).
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television. The mayor said the event won't be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day." "It will not be the same parade we're used to," he said. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."
