THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season

Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will open on Broadway in the upcoming season at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.

Producer Brian Moreland said, "Keenan's play has been one of my favorite journeys. From our very first reading in 2017, his voice was raw, pure, and honest for our world today. Steve's direction brings unbridled tenderness to the experience of the contemporary Black male with a full range of humanity. More than ever, it is vital for Broadway and theaters across America to make room for the next generation of theater makers: to celebrate their communities, to feel their heartache, and to hear the stories they are ready to tell. The entire producing team is humbled to play a small role in bringing Keenan Scott II and Steve H. Broadnax III to Broadway."

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director).

Robert Hupp said, "Thoughts of a Color Man demonstrates the important role non-profit regional theater plays in the ecology of Broadway. Syracuse Stage, along with Baltimore Center Stage, was proud to premiere Thoughts of a Colored Man. Giving this play its first artistic home was a distinct honor, and we are thrilled to know Keenan's powerful work will be among the first productions to reopen Broadway. It is the right play for right now."

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive - these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.

A powerful theatrical testament by Keenan Scott II, Thoughts of a Color Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

Casting, first preview, opening night, and ticket information for Thoughts of a Colored Man will be announced in the coming weeks.

