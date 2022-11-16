Wake Up With BWW 11/16: PRIMA FACIE Coming to Broadway, Grammy Nominations, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, which is headed to Broadway in April 2023. Plus, check out this year's Grammy nominations, including the Best Musical Theatre Album!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/13/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/13/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

SIX, INTO THE WOODS & More Nominated For GRAMMY For Best Musical Theatre Album

by Michael Major

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! Nominees this year include Into the Woods, A Strange Loop, SIX, and more. Check out who has been nominated this year.. (more...)

Tonya Pinkins Pens Open Letter to The New York Times' Jesse Green for His A RAISIN IN THE SUN Review

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In an open letter entitled 'An Apologia Pro Vita Lena Younger' addressed to The New York Times' chief theater critic, Jesse Green, Tonya Pinkins called out the critic's review of the Off-Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun at The Public Theater. . (more...)

PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at & JULIET on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Check out new photos of the Broadway cast of & Juliet in action! The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet is just days from opening night on Broadway, playing to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)

Randy Rainbow, ENCANTO & More Nominated For GRAMMY Awards - See the Full List of Nominations!

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Encanto, West Side Story, ABBA, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mel Brooks, and more have been nominated for GRAMMY Awards! Check out the complete list of winners now, which also includes Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and more.. (more...)

MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023

by Stephi Wild

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Will Swenson & More in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Check out new photos of the cast of A Beautiful Noise, which is set to celebrate opening night on December 4, 2022 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.. (more...)

