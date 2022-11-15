SIX, INTO THE WOODS & More Nominated For GRAMMY For Best Musical Theatre Album
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards s will be on February 5, 2023 on CBS.
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out!
Caroline, Or Change, Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, SIX: Live on Opening Night, and Strange Loop have been nominated.
The new nominations mark the first time in several years that each nominee has been a cast recording from a Broadway production, as opposed to nominees from Off-Broadway productions, live television productions, or West End productions.
Randy Rainbow, West Side Story, Encanto, and more were also nominated for GRAMMY Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees here.
The winners will be announced on February 5, 2023 during The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards CBS.
Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Caroline, Or Change
John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy &Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ The Musical
Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night
Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live On Opening Night
Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop
Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
