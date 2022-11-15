Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/13/22
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (18.8%), INTO THE WOODS (14.3%), CHICAGO (11.3%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (9.7%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (8.7%), HAMILTON (8.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (8.4%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (8%), BEETLEJUICE (7.9%), A STRANGE LOOP (7.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (6.4%), SIX (6%), HADESTOWN (5.3%), KPOP (5.1%), THE PIANO LESSON (4.9%), ALADDIN (4.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (4.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (3.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (2.8%), 1776 (2.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (2%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.4%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (1.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE LION KING (-1%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.9%), TAKE ME OUT (-0.3%),
Of note this week:
KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened at the Booth on 11/10.
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL opened at the Beaumont on 11/13.
& JULIET is in previews at the Sondheim and opens on 11/17.
KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 11/20.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 11/21.
AIN'T NO MO' began previews at the Belasco and opens on 12/1.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 12/4.
OHIO STATE MURDERS began previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11.
KPOP cancelled two performances (Weds. 11/9 matinee and Sat. 11/12 evening).
A STRANGE LOOP cancelled one performance (Sat. 11/12 matinee).
The Sun. 11/13 matinee of THE LION KING was a 25th anniversary celebration.
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 272,232 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,314,920. The average ticket price was $118.70.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 10.66%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 8.39% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.70 is down $-2.48 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $2,926,394
HAMILTON: $2,039,929
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,815,353
WICKED: $1,704,565
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,697,853
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
KPOP ($134,348), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($195,216), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($290,304), 1776 ($293,652), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($306,899)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED: $291,433
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $291,397
INTO THE WOODS: $217,695
ALMOST FAMOUS: $173,864
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $159,734
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-223,347), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($-67,983), FUNNY GIRL ($-56,055), A STRANGE LOOP ($-15,887), KPOP ($-5,040)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $244.42
HAMILTON: $193.54
FUNNY GIRL: $172.93
MJ THE MUSICAL: $163.00
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $156.26
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
KPOP ($37.17), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($41.98), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($59.99), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($66.90), 1776 ($69.55)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.1%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%
HAMILTON: 99.5%
HADESTOWN: 98.5%
SIX: 98.1%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
WICKED (0%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (47.7%), TAKE ME OUT (56.4%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (62.3%), 1776 (73%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: 2192
SOME LIKE IT HOT: 2172
INTO THE WOODS: 1571
WICKED: 1360
BEETLEJUICE: 1015
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
KPOP (-359), A STRANGE LOOP (-207), THE LION KING (-144), FUNNY GIRL (-91), TAKE ME OUT (-31)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
