Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/13/22

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (18.8%), INTO THE WOODS (14.3%), CHICAGO (11.3%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (9.7%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (8.7%), HAMILTON (8.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (8.4%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (8%), BEETLEJUICE (7.9%), A STRANGE LOOP (7.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (6.4%), SIX (6%), HADESTOWN (5.3%), KPOP (5.1%), THE PIANO LESSON (4.9%), ALADDIN (4.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (4.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (3.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (2.8%), 1776 (2.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (2%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.4%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (1.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE LION KING (-1%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.9%), TAKE ME OUT (-0.3%),

Of note this week:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened at the Booth on 11/10.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL opened at the Beaumont on 11/13.

& JULIET is in previews at the Sondheim and opens on 11/17.

KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 11/20.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 11/21.

AIN'T NO MO' began previews at the Belasco and opens on 12/1.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 12/4.

OHIO STATE MURDERS began previews at the Jones and opens on 12/8.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/11.

KPOP cancelled two performances (Weds. 11/9 matinee and Sat. 11/12 evening).

A STRANGE LOOP cancelled one performance (Sat. 11/12 matinee).

The Sun. 11/13 matinee of THE LION KING was a 25th anniversary celebration.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 272,232 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,314,920. The average ticket price was $118.70.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 10.66%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 8.39% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.70 is down $-2.48 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,926,394

HAMILTON: $2,039,929

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,815,353

WICKED: $1,704,565

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $1,697,853





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

KPOP ($134,348), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($195,216), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($290,304), 1776 ($293,652), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($306,899)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $291,433

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $291,397

INTO THE WOODS: $217,695

ALMOST FAMOUS: $173,864

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $159,734





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-223,347), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($-67,983), FUNNY GIRL ($-56,055), A STRANGE LOOP ($-15,887), KPOP ($-5,040)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $244.42

HAMILTON: $193.54

FUNNY GIRL: $172.93

MJ THE MUSICAL: $163.00

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $156.26





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KPOP ($37.17), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL ($41.98), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($59.99), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($66.90), 1776 ($69.55)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.1%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.4%

HAMILTON: 99.5%

HADESTOWN: 98.5%

SIX: 98.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WICKED (0%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (47.7%), TAKE ME OUT (56.4%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (62.3%), 1776 (73%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: 2192

SOME LIKE IT HOT: 2172

INTO THE WOODS: 1571

WICKED: 1360

BEETLEJUICE: 1015





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

KPOP (-359), A STRANGE LOOP (-207), THE LION KING (-144), FUNNY GIRL (-91), TAKE ME OUT (-31)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..