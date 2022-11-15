MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer.

Having thrilled audiences at its UK premiere in Manchester earlier this year, the London production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Tickets go on-sale today via www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk

Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

Gabriel will be joined in the principal cast by Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (The Addams Family) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, and Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly.

Further cast include Joshua Dever, Samuel Wilson-Freeman, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor and Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett and Paulo Teixeira.

The roles of Miranda Hillard, Stuart Dunmire, Janet Lundy, Wanda Sellner and the full cast are to be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Doubtfire also recently had its Broadway premiere, after breaking box office records at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre over the holidays in 2019. Mrs. Doubtfire began Broadway preview performances on March 9, 2020 before being shut down three days later by government order in response to the COVID pandemic. Performances of Mrs. Doubtfire resumed on October 21, 2021 and stopped again on January 9, 2022. The final block of performances resumed on April 14, 2022 before the show closed on May 29, 2022. Read reviews here and check out photos here.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

For cast & creative team information, please see www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Makeup & Prosthetics Design by Tommy Kurzman (The King and I), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

For further information, please see www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk