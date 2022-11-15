Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023

The musical will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June.

Nov. 15, 2022  
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer.

Having thrilled audiences at its UK premiere in Manchester earlier this year, the London production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Tickets go on-sale today via www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk

Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

Gabriel will be joined in the principal cast by Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (The Addams Family) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, and Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly.

Further cast include Joshua Dever, Samuel Wilson-Freeman, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor and Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett and Paulo Teixeira.

The roles of Miranda Hillard, Stuart Dunmire, Janet Lundy, Wanda Sellner and the full cast are to be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Doubtfire also recently had its Broadway premiere, after breaking box office records at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre over the holidays in 2019. Mrs. Doubtfire began Broadway preview performances on March 9, 2020 before being shut down three days later by government order in response to the COVID pandemic. Performances of Mrs. Doubtfire resumed on October 21, 2021 and stopped again on January 9, 2022. The final block of performances resumed on April 14, 2022 before the show closed on May 29, 2022. Read reviews here and check out photos here.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

For cast & creative team information, please see www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Makeup & Prosthetics Design by Tommy Kurzman (The King and I), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

For further information, please see www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk




Related Stories
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disneys NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
Nathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting Photo
Nathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting
The debut play by Nathan Queeley-Dennis has won overall 2022 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting. The Birmingham-born actor takes home £16k prize for first play Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, ‘a joyful galloping hymn to Black friendship and love and tender masculinity’.
Emmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATED Photo
Emmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATED
Phil McIntyre Live Ltd are delighted to announce that Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi is preparing to embark on his debut live tour in 2023 with his hit show, Emancipated. After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run earlier this year, Emmanuel is ready to take audiences by storm. 
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Je Photo
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years Of Razzle Dazzle On Broadway!Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years Of Razzle Dazzle On Broadway!
November 14, 2022

On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside the cast's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See photos here!
Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022
November 14, 2022

Hedwig and the Angry Inch composer Stephen Trask joined former Hedwig on Broadway stars Darren Criss and Lena Hall and music director Justin Craig joined Vulture Festival for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the cult-favorite Broadway show, major motion picture, and worldwide phenomenon.
Atlantic Actors Work! Are You Next?Atlantic Actors Work! Are You Next?
November 14, 2022

Apply to Atlantic Acting School's professional conservatories by December 1 to be considered for a full or partial scholarship!
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal to Premiere on BroadwayHD in DecemberMR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal to Premiere on BroadwayHD in December
November 14, 2022

 BroadwayHD will present the exclusive streaming release of Billy Crystal’s five-time Tony Award® nominated Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy. Filmed during its Broadway run, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy will be available exclusively on BroadwayHD starting December 1st.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch 'The '88 Collection' of Vintage ApparelTHE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch 'The '88 Collection' of Vintage Apparel
November 14, 2022

In anticipation of its 35th anniversary in New York City, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is launching The ’88 Collection: special vintage apparel inspired by the original 1988 Broadway merchandise.