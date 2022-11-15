Tonya Pinkins Pens Open Letter to The New York Times' Jesse Green for His A RAISIN IN THE SUN Review
Pinkins, who stars in A Raisin in the Sun as Lena Younger, said that Green misunderstood the production, asking, "What play did you see?"
In an open letter entitled 'An Apologia Pro Vita Lena Younger' addressed to The New York Times' chief theater critic, Jesse Green, Tonya Pinkins called out the critic's review of the Off-Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun at The Public Theater.
Pinkins, who stars in the production as Lena Younger, said that Green misunderstood the production, asking, "What play did you see?"
Pinkins stated, "There is zero irony in the fact that this first production of Lorraine's play to be done as a protest play which centers the women as Lorraine intended would be misunderstood and panned by the New York Times."
She went on to say, "Jesse, you did not bring to the theater an open mind and respect for our artistry. You came to compare our work to what you like, imagine or have seen of Black women in your past. I am so much greater than your limited imagination. All Black women are."
Read the full letter on Medium HERE.
