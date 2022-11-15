Randy Rainbow, ENCANTO & More Nominated For GRAMMY Awards - See the Full List of Nominations!
The GRAMMYs will be on February 5, 2023 on CBS.
Randy Rainbow, ABBA, and more have been nominated for GRAMMY Awards! The winners will be announced on February 5, 2023 when the GRAMMY Awards air live on CBS and Paramount Plus.
As previously announced, Into the Woods, SIX, Caroline Or Change, Mr. Saturday Night, A Strange Loop, and MJ: the Musical were nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Randy Rainbow was nominated for Best Comedy Album for "A Little Brains, A Little Talent."
ABBA was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Voyage."
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto and the recent film adaption of West Side Story were nominated Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Encanto was also nominated for Best Score Soundtrack. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media.
Lin-Manuel Miranda was also nominated Miranda for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World. Mel Brooks was nominated in the same category for his memoir All About Me: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks.
Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Holy My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.
Check out the complete list of nominees below!
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominations
Record Of The Year
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
"abcdefu" - Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
"About Damn Time" - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"As It Was" - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
"Bad Habit" - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Easy On Me" - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"GOD DID" - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Be Alive" [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] - Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo)
"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Comedy Album
"The Closer," Dave Chappelle
"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan
"A Little Brains, A Little Talent," Randy Rainbow
"Sorry," Louis C.K.
"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE- Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"Blackout" - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Harmonia's Dream" - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
"Patient Number 9" - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Alternative Music Album
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
"CUFF IT" - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
"Hrs & Hrs" - Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Hurt Me So Good" - Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Rap Performance
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song
"Churchill Downs" - Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
"GOD DID" - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"pushin P" - Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
"WAIT FOR U" - Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS - The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Fade To Black - Carmen Lundy
Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song - Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía
Best American Roots Song
"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
"Forever" - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
"High And Lonesome" - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
"Prodigal Daughter" - Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Good To Be... - Keb' Mo'
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" - Austin Wintory, composer
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök" - Stephanie Economou, composer
"Call Of Duty®: Vanguard" - Bear McCreary, composer
"Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy" - Richard Jacques, composer
"Old World" - Christopher Tin, composer
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire - JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
From This Author - Michael Major
November 15, 2022
“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
November 15, 2022
Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
November 15, 2022
The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
November 15, 2022
Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
November 15, 2022
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the new video trailer now!