Wake Up With BWW 11/10: WICKED Film Details, KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include new details on the upcoming Wicked films, plus a cast recording of Kimberly Akimbo has been announced, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs

by Michael Major

Stephen Schwartz has confirmed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs and that he is also reworking some of the musical's existing songs. Schwartz also commented on casting for the new film, which features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.. (more...)

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released - Watch the Music Video for 'Better' Now!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for a cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo to be released later this season. Watch the music video for the song "Better" - featuring Bonnie Milligan and the cast of the show here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!. (more...)

Review Roundup: SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds

by Michael Major

With original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ('La La Land'), Spirited is the highly-anticipated new movie musical take on A Christmas Carol. The film stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, and more. Read what critics thought of the new movie musical now!. (more...)

Lisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

by Chloe Rabinowitz

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. . (more...)

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands

by Stephi Wild

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Check out an all new behind the scenes video, featuring a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & James Marsden in New DISENCHANTED Clip

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel and James Marsden return from the fairy tale world of Andalasia in a new video clip from Disenchanted, the new sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted." The new clip also features Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Gabriella Baldacchino. The film also stars Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Kimberly Akimbo opens on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!