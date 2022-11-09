Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands

Get a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!

Nov. 09, 2022  

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Gaia Aikman (The Lion King, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), April Darby (Sister Act, The Bodyguard) and Naidjim Severina (The Lion King, Kinky Boots) will play the lead roles in the production.

Check out an all new behind the scenes video below, featuring a first listen to 'Easy As Life'!

The updated version of AIDA differs in a number of respects from the version performed here from 2001 to 2003, which attracted 1.3 million visitors. It goes without saying that the iconic music and lyrics by Sir Elton John (The Lion King, Billy Elliot) and Tim Rice (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) have remained the same, but the creative team, led by director Schele Williams, has given the musical a contemporary feel without compromising its original quality.

The narrative of AIDA remains intact in this renewed version. It is the compelling and fateful story of two lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other. This love story is set against the backdrop of a nation immersed in nationalism that seeks to expand its empire by invading another country.

The music in AIDA is some of the most iconic in the history of musicals. The collaboration between Elton John and Tim Rice, who were inspired by the 1871 opera of the same name by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, resulted in a series of songs. Songs such as Written in the Stars, A Step Too Far, God Loves Nubia, and Easy as Life have remained just as beautiful and eloquent after translation into Dutch. When it first came out, AIDA was performed in 14 different languages in 20 countries, and is now on the bucket list of a whole new generation of musical lovers, who will be able to fall in love with it at the AFAS Circustheater in 2023.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA in the Netherlands
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




