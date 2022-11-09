VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & James Marsden in New DISENCHANTED Clip
Disney’s “Disenchanted” begins streaming November 18, 2022, only on Disney+.
Idina Menzel and James Marsden return from the fairy tale world of Andalasia in a new clip from Disenchanted, the new sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted."
The new video also features Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Gabriella Baldacchino. The film also stars Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more. Disney's "Disenchanted" begins streaming November 18, 2022, only on Disney+.
The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.
It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life.
Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.
Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese, "Disenchanted" is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.
Watch the new video clip here:
November 9, 2022
Rising alt artist, Woz, releases deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf today. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.
GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'
November 9, 2022
Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a striking cover of the 90s Fatboy Slim hit 'Praise You,' originally written by Camille Yarbrough. The recording is accompanied by a dance video directed by Gil Gilmour.
Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
November 9, 2022
Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012. Plus, check out tour dates!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
November 9, 2022
Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'
November 9, 2022
Following the band’s sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.