Lisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals.



The production will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement starting November 13, 2022 through January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Opening night is set for November 21. Fiddler On The Roof is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian Supertitles.



The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. As previously announced, Steven Skybell will recreate his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć.

Lisa Fishman joins the cast as Yente, Anatevka's witty and beloved Matchmaker. Her Off-Broadway credits include Folksbiene's On Second Avenue (Principal), Di Goldene Kale (Toybe), and Gimpel Tam (Rivka).



Rounding out the cast, Michael Nigro, will play Fyedke, after playing the same role in English for the Lyric Opera of Chicago's acclaimed recent production of Fiddler. Nigro also played Friedrich in "The Sound of Music Live!" on NBC.



Many of the performers from the 2018 production return to reprise their roles. They include Jennifer Babiak, reprising her celebrated role as Golde, as well as Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik), and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). The ensemble features old favorites and new faces, including Jonathan Cable (Sasha), Yael Eden Chanukov (Ensemble), John Giesige (Swing), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintse), Jonathan Quigley (Chaim), Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko

(Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).



Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Tony Award winner Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and hair/wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Watson. NYTF artistic director Zalmen Mlotek is musical director and conductor, with orchestrations by Larry Blank. Merete Muenter is associate director of the production, with NYTF associate artistic director Motl Didner on board as associate director and supertitle designer. Veronica Aglow serves as production stage manager, with Kat West on board as production supervisor and Tinc Productions and Michael Costa making up the production management team. Jamibeth Margolis, CSA is casting director.



Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein based on stories by Sholem Aleichem, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Yiddish translation is by Shraga Friedman. The original 1964 Broadway production, produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has been playing on world stages ever since its original Broadway production.



National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF's Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish,originally produced in 2018, sold out for six months before moving uptown to Off-Broadway's Stage 42 where it played for a year. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical Revival, and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Steven Skybell. Earlier this year, NYTF staged the New York premiere of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's award-winning Harmony.



Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical Revival, and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Steven Skybell.



"The fictional Anatevka of Fiddler On The Roof is based on shtetls that were located outside of Kyiv in present-day Ukraine. We can't help but think of the displaced residents of Anatevka while a new generation of refugees are fleeing their homeland due to the current crisis," commented NYTF's Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek. "It seems like an appropriate moment for us to revisit this timeless show, and to experience its joy, sorrow, humor and universal truths in this expressive translation that enriches the experience for all audiences, whether or not you know a word of Yiddish."



"It's a blessing on our heads to have the great Joel Grey return to helm his authentic and deeply emotional production, which touched audiences so profoundly," commented NYTF's Executive Director Dominick Balletta. "It's a double blessing to welcome Steven Skybell back to recreate his magnetic, warm and moving portrayal of Tevye. We are thankful that we are able to once again share with a wide audience the power and allegiance to Jewish culture and values that this production represents. It's both an obligation and a privilege to do so."



Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles is produced by the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene in association with Hal Luftig, Jana Robbins, LHC Theatrical, Jenny Steingart, Steven Chaikelson, Ruth Hendel, Braemar House Productions, Jamie deRoy & friends, Nina Korelitz Matza/Nicola Behrman, Anita Waxman/Martin H Borell, and The Shubert Organization in association with Sandy Block, Roy Gabay, Executive Producer.



The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish is available on Time Life Music Distributed by Warner Bros.