Review Roundup: SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds

This Friday, Spirited, the highly-anticipated new musical take on A Christmas Carol, will be released in theaters ahead of its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Check out what critics said about the new movie musical below!

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: "This is a movie musical made by filmmakers - director Sean Anders and co-writer John Morris, reteaming with Ferrell after the Daddy's Home comedies - who seem to have no idea how a movie musical works. The songs seldom sprout organically from the narrative, more often feeling shoehorned in to dial up the excitement."

Peter Debruge, Variety: "Without spoiling the joke, let's acknowledge that the film contains the year's funniest musical number in "Good Afternoon," a Dickensian duet between Reynolds and Ferrell that ranks right up there with Monty Python's most irreverent songs - and which ought to appeal to everyone's inner Scrooge, this grinchy critic's included."

Jude Dry, IndieWire: "Bolstered by a stellar ensemble, both Ferrell and Reynolds make surprisingly charming showmen, impressing with confident crooning - and even some light choreo. It's refreshing to see two stars who could have easily phoned it in for the rest of their careers push themselves to try new things."

Brian Truitt, USA Today: "'Spirited' is one musical that'd be better with less songs, actually - more often than not, they slow down the narrative momentum (and annoy Marley to no end). The tunes themselves are a mixed bag; only a few are hummable holiday jams, which is unusual for the frequently great Pasek/Paul combo. And the song-and-dance showstoppers just pile on the onslaught of sincerity, so much so you'll likely just give in to the relentless merriment."

Alonso Duralde, The Wrap: "All the songs, incidentally, are the product of in-demand composers Pasek & Paul, who are admittedly divisive among fans of musical theater ... There's a bit of sameness to their work here, and overall, their compositions land better in a "this is a musical number" context than as "I am one character pouring out their heart." Many of the songs here are diverting if not immediately catchy."

Ross Bonaime, Collider: "The songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) aren't the duo's best, as they often exist only to pause the movie to a standstill and heighten the emotions that we're already feeling. The entire cast holds their own, even though they aren't professional singers, and Octavia Spencer, who plays Kimberly-Clint's employee and Present's potential love interest-absolutely kills it in her own songs."

Kristy Puchko, Mashable: It's a festive thrill to see a bunch of office workers/spirits leap into elaborate dance numbers, bringing a bit of Broadway to the screen with their masterful timing and unflagging enthusiasm. And these flights of fantastical choreography - courtesy of Chloe Arnold - extend into memories and the modern moment, giving opportunities for supporting players to shine. Academy Award-winner Spencer belts powerfully in a number about reflection."

