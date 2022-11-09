VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
The documentary will be released on December 9, exclusively on Disney+.
Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released on December 9, exclusively on Disney+.
The intimate and inspirational film follows the Tony Award-winning icon on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City.
Directed by Anne McCabe, the documentary will have its world premiere at the DOC NYC Festival this Sunday, November 13.
Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.
Through unprecedented interviews and footage, the beloved actress and singer, whose triumphant roles include Broadway productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the celebrated voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen," pulls back the curtain on her remarkable career, the incredible - and oftentimes laborious - moments that prepared her for her big breaks and the people who have supported her since the beginning.
Additionally, Menzel reflects on motherhood, marriage and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, she shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.
Captured in striking intimacy and detail, "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?" follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows on the road. The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just 7 years old to her beginnings at the premiere of "Rent" the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in "Wicked" and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was "Frozen."
Check out the key art for the documentary here:
Watch the new preview of the documentary here:
