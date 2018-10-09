Wake Up With BWW 10/9: TORCH SONG Begins Previews, and More!

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Oct. 9, 2018  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

by Review Roundups - October 08, 2018

The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, launched earlier this week from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York, before moving on to Cleveland, OH. Let's see what the critics have to say.... (more...)

by Jeffrey Vizcaino - October 08, 2018

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to new musical, KING KONG! Winner will receive two tickets for Friday, November 9th at 8pm.. (more...)

by BWW News Desk - October 08, 2018

The Dear Evan Hansen National Tour opened Friday night at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

by Review Roundups - October 08, 2018

St. Ann's Warehouse's reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma, directed by Daniel Fish, is running now through November 11. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

by TV News Desk - October 08, 2018

Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones has been cast as a guest star on the second season on "Midnight, Texas" on NBC.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-TORCH SONG begins previews on Broadway tonight!

-THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT debuts at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Inside Look At Elsie Fest 2018 With Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, The Cast of BE MORE CHILL, Joshua Henry, And More

Click here for more photos and videos!

Set Your DVR...

-Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Steven Levenson, and Val Emmich will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: As If! Dove Cameron Will Star In A Musical Adaptation of CLUELESS

What we're watching: Watch the Official 'Look What I Found' Music Video from A STAR IS BORN

Social Butterfly: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Does Some Call-and-Response With Our Favorite Musical Characters

Check out another clip here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Shalhoub, who turns 65 today!

Tony Shalhoub most recently won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Shalhoub is a Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Mr. Shalhoub recently starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

