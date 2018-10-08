BWW Exclusive Inside Look At Elsie Fest 2018 With Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, The Cast of BE MORE CHILL, Joshua Henry, And More

Yesterday, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Grant Gustin, Jodi Benson, the cast of "Be More Chill" and more joined Darren Criss at the fourth annual Elsie Fest!

BroadwayWorld was there and brings you exclusive highlights from the outdoor music festival below!

Elsie Fest is executive produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Associate Producers Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich. Elsie Fest is a The Bowery Presents production.

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

The Cast of Be More Chill

Jodi Benson

Casey Cott

Sutton Foster

Darren Criss

