BWW Exclusive Inside Look At Elsie Fest 2018 With Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, The Cast of BE MORE CHILL, Joshua Henry, And More

Oct. 8, 2018  

Yesterday, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Grant Gustin, Jodi Benson, the cast of "Be More Chill" and more joined Darren Criss at the fourth annual Elsie Fest!

BroadwayWorld was there and brings you exclusive highlights from the outdoor music festival below!

Elsie Fest is executive produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Associate Producers Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich. Elsie Fest is a The Bowery Presents production.

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

The Cast of Be More Chill

Jodi Benson

Intermission at a music festival, but Broadway.

A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 7, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

Casey Cott

Zachary Levi and Darren Criss

Sutton Foster gimme, gimme, GAVE IT on the #ElsieFest2018 stage just now (??: @monroegscott)

A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 7, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

Sutton Foster

Nick Jonas + Darren Criss = DREAM TEAM.

A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 7, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

Darren Criss

