BWW Exclusive Inside Look At Elsie Fest 2018 With Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, The Cast of BE MORE CHILL, Joshua Henry, And More
Yesterday, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Grant Gustin, Jodi Benson, the cast of "Be More Chill" and more joined Darren Criss at the fourth annual Elsie Fest!
BroadwayWorld was there and brings you exclusive highlights from the outdoor music festival below!
Elsie Fest is executive produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Associate Producers Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich. Elsie Fest is a The Bowery Presents production.
Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.
@thealexnewell knows where they've been.. and they've been here SLAYING at #elsiefest2018! (??: @monroegscott)
@joshuahenryofficial is bringing the house down at #elsiefest2018! (??: @monroegscott)
C-C-C-CMON! We lost all chill last night with the cast of Be More Chill at #ElsieFest! (??: @monroegscott)
The Cast of Be More Chill
Intermission at a music festival, but Broadway.
Sutton Foster gimme, gimme, GAVE IT on the #ElsieFest2018 stage just now (??: @monroegscott)
Nick Jonas + Darren Criss = DREAM TEAM.
