Caissie Levy, and Adam Chanler-Berat & More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "The Jonathan Larson Project" October 9 - 14. Jonathan Larson wrote Rent and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway. But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard? "The Jonathan Larson Project" is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work featuring songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia; songs that were cut from Rentand tick tick BOOM; songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio; songs about politics and love and New York City; songs never before publicly performed or recorded.

As previosuly announced, "The Jonathan Larson Project" features Nick Blaemire (tick tick BOOM, Found,Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date,The Addams Family), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick tick BOOM). Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill, Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band). Featuring a five-piece band including musical director Natalie Tenenbaum, Charlie Rosen, Cody Owen Stine, Megan Talay, and Marques Walls with Danielle Gimbal as copyist. Just added to the line-up are Harrison Chad, Caissie Levy, and Adam Chanler-Berat

Each performance will feature a different special guest sharing a unique unheard Jonathan Larson song:

Tuesday October 9 at 7pm: Harrison Chad

Tuesday October 9 at 9:30pm: Jonathan Larson Grant Award winners including Paul Scott Goodman, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Emily Kaczmarek, Kait Kerrigan, Brian Lowdermilk, Chris Miller, Sam Salmond, Zoe Sarnak and Shaina Taub

Wednesday October 10 at 7pm: Daphne Rubin-Vega

Wednesday October 10 at 9:30pm: Will Roland & Julia Mattison

Thursday October 11 at 7pm: Adam Chanler-Berat

Thursday October 11 at 9:30pm: Caissie Levy

Friday October 12 at 7pm: Amy Spanger

Friday October 12 at 9:30pm: Matthew McCollum

Saturday October 13 at 7pm: Anthony Rapp

Saturday October 13 at 9:30pm: Dylan McCollum

Sunday October 14 at 7pm: TBA

Sunday October 14 at 9:30pm: Jay Armstrong Johnson & Destinee Rea

"The Jonathan Larson Project" is conceived and directed by Feinstein's/54 Below's Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who has spent over 200 hours researching Larson's work through the collection at the Library of Congress, the floppy discs at the New York Public Library, personal interviews, and more.

"The Jonathan Larson Project" thanks The Larson Family, Jonathan Mills, The New York Public Library, and The Library of Congress for their support of this event.

Feinstein's/54 Below presents "The Jonathan Larson Project" October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 at 7PM and 9:30PM. There is a $60 cover charge for 7PM performances, $50 cover for 9:30PM performances, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $80-100. For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

In the spirit of Rent, which offered groundbreaking $20 rush tickets, Feinstein's/54 Below will make a limited number of $20 tickets available for each performance via a special mobile Rush on TodayTix. Ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock access by sharing on social media. Rush tickets will become available at 10am on the day of each performance, and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Rush ticket-buyers will receive an email confirmation, and tickets will be available for pick up at the Feinstein's/54 Below front desk.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

