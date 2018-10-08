Jasmine Cephas Jones to Guest Star on Season Two of MIDNIGHT, TEXAS

Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones has been cast as a guest star on the second season on "Midnight, Texas" on NBC.

Jones will play Addie, a devotee and member of the Delilahs who stands out among her peers. When her snooty "country club" brother and sister witches turn their backs on our heroes, Addie comes to the rescue. She delves into black magic to help save MIDNIGHT, TEXAS from its enemies.

Jasmine Cephas Jones is best known for originating the role of Peggy Schyler in the Tony-winning musical sensation, Hamilton. Among Jones's other stage credits are Off-Broadway's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). On the big screen, she has appeared in Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach), and on the small screen, her roles include "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS).

Based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris (author of the novels that inspired "True Blood"), "Midnight, Texas" takes a journey into a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems. In Midnight, Texas, being normal is strange and only OUTSIDERS fit in. It's a mysterious safe HAVEN for those who are different - a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world. As the town members' bond is stronger than ever, the mysterious arrival of new hotel owners threatens the balance of Midnight. Season two will premiere on October 26th.

Other guest stars for the new season include:

Michael Harney ("Orange Is the New Black") as Philip Charity - Olivia's estranged father, who seems like the perfect all-American dad, but is actually bitterly estranged from Olivia, whom he abandoned when she was just 9 years old.

Mindy Sterling ("The Goldbergs") as Kiva Goldwater - With a smoker's voice and a bedazzled eye patch covering her missing eye, she is a gypsy shaman, an expert when it comes to curses. She's willing to work with Manfred, but on her terms.

Adam Langdon ("Moe & Jerryweather") as Basil - An affable, geeky pizza delivery boy with a deep appreciation for the Rubik's cube... and a dark secret.



Jaime Murray ("Once Upon a Time") as Delilah - The original "White Witch."

Nick Lee ("Reign") as Theophilus - One of the Original Witches and founders of Black Magic.

