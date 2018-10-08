VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Does Some Call-and-Response With Our Favorite Musical Characters

Oct. 8, 2018  

Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a bit of fun on Twitter last night, as he watched some musicals.

The actor recorded videos of himself watching Falsettos and The Little Mermaid, and doing a bit of a call-and-response with some of the characters.

Watch the videos below!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is well-known to television audiences for his work on the hit ABCcomedy series "Modern Family," where his acclaimed performance as Mitchell Pritchett has earned him five Emmy Award nominations, among many other accolades. Equally at home on stage and screen, he is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, having appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed; Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theater Club, Second Stage and The Vineyard; and in five productions with Shakespeare in the Park. He made his Playwrights Horizons debut in LOG CABIN earlier this year.

