BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to KING KONG on Broadway!

Oct. 8, 2018  

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to new musical, KING KONG! Winner will receive two tickets for Friday, November 9th at 8pm.

Performances of King Kong begin Friday, October 5 prior to a Thursday, November 8 opening night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

In addition to Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) the cast is led by Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld(Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie(Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

King Kong's design team for Broadway also includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

