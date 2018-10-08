As If! Dove Cameron Will Star In A Musical Adaptation of CLUELESS

According to Just Jared, Disney star and Hairspray Live!'s Dove Cameron has signed on to star in an upcoming off-Broadway musical adaptation of the cult teen hit Clueless!

JJ reports that Cameron will star as Cher Horowitz -a wealthy, popular teen with a big closet and an even bigger heart- in the adaptation of the hit 1995 comedy, in a role made iconic by the film's star Alicia Silverstone.

According to the report, the script will be penned by Clueless creator, Amy Heckerling. The show is set to run from November 20th - January 13th at a theatre soon to be named!

Dove Cameron is best known for playing the dual role as both title characters in Disney's Liv and Maddie for four seasons, as well as starring in Disney's Descendants as Mal, Maleficent's daughter. Dove also appeared on NBC's Hairspray Live!, as Amber von Tussle, and in the film Barely Lethal with Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba and Samuel L. Jackson. She has made guest appearances on a wide variety of television shows, including Showtime's Shameless, ABC's Malibu Country, Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man and CBS's The Mentalist.

