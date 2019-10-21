Wake Up With BWW 10/21: AMERICAN UTOPIA Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, American Utopia officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews, and check out our livestream from the opening night red carpet!

Today is TodayTix's Beetlejuice Black & White Ball! The event is held at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel, and is hosted by Alex Brightman!

Tonight, Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, Will Swenson, and more perform in the BKLYN reunion concert! The cast also features Ramona Keller, Quentin Earl Darrington, Julie Reiber, Horace V. Rogers, and Caren Lyn Tackett. The concert, which benefits Covenant House Foundation will be at Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222).

We asked, you answered! Our readers picked their favorite musical moments from NBC's series SMASH! Relive all of the favorites below!

Chris Evans has returned to his roots to help out his childhood theatre company!. (more...)

2) Video Roundup: Our Readers Choose Their Favorite SMASH Performances!

We asked, and you delivered! Recently, BroadwayWorld ran an article on our top 5 favorite moments from Smash! We asked you to drop your personal favorites in the comments. Relive all of our readers' favorite moments below!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal For FUNNY GIRL in Paris, Led By Christina Bianco!

Funny Girl, starring Christina Bianco, is coming to THeatre Marigny in Paris, beginning November 7. Bianco took to Twitter to give a behind the scenes look at the rehearsal room for the upcoming production.. (more...)

4) Broadway Jukebox: Jam to the Best of David Byrne on Opening Night of AMERICAN UTOPIA!

David Byrne's American Utopia celebrated opening night on October 20 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: We're Doin' Fine with OKLAHOMA! Stars Rebecca Naomi Jones & Damon Daunno

Broadway's original lovebirds, Curly and Laurey, are portrayed for a whole new generation in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, currently running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre. And this productions is not your grandparents' Oklahoma! Or is it?. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

TodayTix throws a Beetlejuice Black & White Ball with host Alex Brightman tonight!

TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlejuice Black & White Ball on Monday, October 21st, at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel.

Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, Will Swenson, and more perform in the BKLYN reunion concert tonight!

The cast also features Ramona Keller, Quentin Earl Darrington, Julie Reiber, Horace V. Rogers, and Caren Lyn Tackett.

The concert, which benefits Covenant House Foundation (www.covenanthouse.org), will be presented on the 15th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening night, Monday, October 21 at 7:30 PM , at Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222). Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Reviews: American Utopia officially opened on Broadway last night! Read all of the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of AMERICAN UTOPIA

Fresh off an acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia opened last night, October 20, at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

What we're watching: Eden Espinosa and Bonnie Milligan Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW

During last week's Best In Shows event, Bonnie Milligan and Eden Espinosa took the stage with Ricky the dog to perform a rendition of I Will Never Leave You from Side Show.

Complete with puppy kisses and these ladies' signature belting, check out the performance!

Social Butterfly: James Monroe Iglehart Sings 'Bigger Than That' in RAPUNZEL'S TANGLED ADVENTURE

James Monroe Iglehart has a new song in the current season of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure! Watch a clip from the animated series, featuring Iglehart's voice on the track 'Bigger Than That'!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Aaron Tveit, who turns 36 today!

Aaron Tveit is currently starring in Moulin Rouge on Broadway!

Tveit last appeared on Broadway as 'Frank Abagnale Jr.' in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Before that, he starred in NEXT TO NORMAL, WICKED and HAIRSPRAY. He is also known for his portrayal of 'Enjolras' in the 2012 LES MISERABLES film adaptation,as well as FOX's GREASE: LIVE.

In the West End, he appeared as 'John Wilkes Booth' in ASSASSINS. The actor has also taken the stage off-Broadway in SAVED. After appearing in the TV series GOSSIP GIRL and GRACELAND, he will soon be seen in the new CBS thriller-comedy BRAINDEAD.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





