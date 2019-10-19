VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Sings 'Bigger Than That' in RAPUNZEL'S TANGLED ADVENTURE

James Monroe Iglehart has a new song in the current season of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure!

Watch a clip from the animated series, featuring Iglehart's voice on the track 'Bigger Than That'!

The series has been nominated for multiple Emmy(R) Awards including Outstanding Music Direction and Composition (2018) and Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special (2018 and 2019). "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" will continue to air on Disney Channel platforms around the world.

Produced by Disney Television Animation "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg serves as executive producer; Benjamin Balistreri is co-executive producer; Jase Ricci is story editor and co-producer; Alan Bodner is art director. Celebrated artist Claire Keane, who painted Rapunzel's tower murals in the feature film, is the series' visual development artist. Emmy Award-winning Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer.





