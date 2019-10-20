Review Roundup: AMERICAN UTOPIA Opens on Broadway; What Do the Critics Think? - Updating Live!

David Byrne's American Utopia officially opened tonight, October 20 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

The once-in-a-lifetime theatrical concert delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love).

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Thom Geier, The Wrap: They sound terrific, which is another smart move because the 67-year-old Byrne, never the strongest vocalist, can warble a bit on sustained notes. The song list is old and new, from Kurt Schwitters' nearly decade old "Primeval Sonata" with its Dadaesque lyrics to a Janelle Monáe protest song that he asked permission to cover after hearing the hip-hop and R&B chanteuse perform it at the Women's March. Yes, he includes plenty of Talking Heads hits to get fans on their feet. Byrne has a showman's command of the stage, but you may ask yourself why he bothered with his between-song riffs about the science of neural connections or pro forma shout-outs to progressive causes ("We're all immigrants!" "Register to vote!"). During these lulls, which are at least mercifully brief, you may be tempted to cry out: Stop making sense! Start making more music!

David Cote, Observer: I must admit I found the mix of ecstatic music-making and aesthetic constraint similarly joyful and puzzling. Is this coolly mechanized realm the utopia referred to by the title, a place we want to be, a monochromatic escape from the overstimulating particularities of life? Or are we witnessing what it's like inside the prison of being David Byrne? Of being ourselves? You know the etymology of utopia, right? Fittingly, Byrne chooses Little Creatures' nihilist frontier anthem, "Road to Nowhere," for the encore. If the road ends here, I'm totally OK with that.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: Life-affirming isn't a term that should be thrown around casually, but it's the first one that came to mind as I left a performance of David Byrne's American Utopia that was interrupted by several spontaneous standing ovations-not to mention audience members dancing at their seats, with the titular singer/songwriter's encouragement.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: A choice gallery of thoughtful songs given a classy staging and headlined by a charismatic star, the exhilarating American Utopia will please David Byrne fans and probably win him plenty of new ones.

