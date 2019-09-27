TodayTix Will Throw a Beetlejuice Black & White Ball with Host, Alex Brightman 10/21

Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlejuice Black & White Ball on Monday, October 21st, at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 1st, exclusively on TodayTix.

The haunted celebration will be hosted by The Ghost-With-The-Most, two-time Tony Award Nominee Alex Brightman , who is currently killing on Broadway as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Black & White Ball will also feature cast members of the hit Broadway musical performing songs written for the show by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect that didn't make it to Broadway, including several that have never been heard or performed before by a living soul.

The show's costume designer, Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, will transform PUBLIC Arts into the Netherworld with exclusive sketches and decorative creations, inspired by Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. More details about the participating cast and highlights of the evening will be announced in the coming weeks. TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You