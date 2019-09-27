TodayTix Will Throw a Beetlejuice Black & White Ball with Host, Alex Brightman 10/21
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlejuice Black & White Ball on Monday, October 21st, at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel.
The show's costume designer, Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, will transform PUBLIC Arts into the Netherworld with exclusive sketches and decorative creations, inspired by Tim Burton's dearly beloved film.
More details about the participating cast and highlights of the evening will be announced in the coming weeks.
TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.
