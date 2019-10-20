Video Roundup: Our Readers Choose Their Favorite SMASH Performances!

We asked, and you delivered! Recently, BroadwayWorld ran an article on our top 5 favorite moments from Smash! We asked you to drop your personal favorites in the comments. Relive all of our readers' favorite moments below!

Megan Hilty, who starred as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical drama series, recently teased a potential return for the series!

Hilty told AM2DM that, "I have had some phone calls. There is hope for a future of it in some capacity."

SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire - to be a Broadway star. The series starred Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie OdomJr. and Krysta Rodriguez.

Second Hand White Baby Grand

Chosen by: Tony Albright, Amy Cohen Levine, Raelene Blanch Coppola, Patricia Gorsky, Doug James

Don't Forget Me

Chosen by: Eric Vincent, Steven Ott, Amy Cohen Levine, Patricia Gorsky

Let Me Be Your Star

Chosen by: Amy Cohen Levine, Raelene Blanch Coppola, Noir Golden

They Just Keep Moving The Line

Chosen by: Donna Davis, Debbi Oxenreider

I'm Goin' Down

Chosen by: Bradley Lowe

I Heard Your Voice in a Dream

Chosen by: Marina Toscano-Guerrero

Under Pressure

Chosen by: Selena Royle

Crazy Dreams

Chosen by: Tony Albright

Touch Me

Chosen by: Eric Vincent

20th Century Fox Mambo

Chosen by: Eric Vincent

Public Relations

Chosen by: James Brandon Martin

National Pastime

Chosen by: James Brandon Martin

Everything's Coming Up Roses

Chosen by: Steven Ott

I Can't Let Go

Chosen by: Debbi Oxenreider

Hang the Moon

Chosen by: Patricia Gorsky

Let's Be Bad

Chosen by: Nathan Brandon Gaik

If I Were a Boy

Chosen by: Cherri Johns

Cheers

Chosen by: Cherri Johns

That's Life

Chosen by: Leslie Paiz

