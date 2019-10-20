Video Roundup: Our Readers Choose Their Favorite SMASH Performances!
We asked, and you delivered! Recently, BroadwayWorld ran an article on our top 5 favorite moments from Smash! We asked you to drop your personal favorites in the comments. Relive all of our readers' favorite moments below!
Megan Hilty, who starred as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical drama series, recently teased a potential return for the series!
Hilty told AM2DM that, "I have had some phone calls. There is hope for a future of it in some capacity."
SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire - to be a Broadway star. The series starred Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie OdomJr. and Krysta Rodriguez.
Second Hand White Baby Grand
Chosen by: Tony Albright, Amy Cohen Levine, Raelene Blanch Coppola, Patricia Gorsky, Doug James
Don't Forget Me
Chosen by: Eric Vincent, Steven Ott, Amy Cohen Levine, Patricia Gorsky
Let Me Be Your Star
Chosen by: Amy Cohen Levine, Raelene Blanch Coppola, Noir Golden
They Just Keep Moving The Line
Chosen by: Donna Davis, Debbi Oxenreider
I'm Goin' Down
Chosen by: Bradley Lowe
I Heard Your Voice in a Dream
Chosen by: Marina Toscano-Guerrero
Under Pressure
Chosen by: Selena Royle
Crazy Dreams
Chosen by: Tony Albright
Touch Me
Chosen by: Eric Vincent
20th Century Fox Mambo
Chosen by: Eric Vincent
Public Relations
Chosen by: James Brandon Martin
National Pastime
Chosen by: James Brandon Martin
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Chosen by: Steven Ott
I Can't Let Go
Chosen by: Debbi Oxenreider
Hang the Moon
Chosen by: Patricia Gorsky
Let's Be Bad
Chosen by: Nathan Brandon Gaik
If I Were a Boy
Chosen by: Cherri Johns
Cheers
Chosen by: Cherri Johns
That's Life
Chosen by: Leslie Paiz