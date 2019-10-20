VIDEO: Chris Evans Helps Childhood Theatre Company Secure a Permanent Home

Chris Evans has returned to his roots to help out his childhood theatre company!

According to CBS Boston, the actor returned to Concord Youth Theater, where he performed as a child, to help the company secure a permanent home.

"It was a place to feel safe and take risks, and what would ultimately lead me to my career," Evans said of the company.

CYT has been operating out of several spaces, but now has a state-of-the-Art Theatre with seating for 210 people. The new building is dedicated to one of CYT's founding members, Kay DeFord.

Evans will take on an advising role in the company.

"It's my home," he said. "Family, friends, I can't imagine living anywhere else."

Read more on CBS Boston, and watch the full segment below!

