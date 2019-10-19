VIDEO: Eden Espinosa and Bonnie Milligan Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW

During last week's Best In Shows event, Bonnie Milligan and Eden Espinosa took the stage with Ricky the dog to perform a rendition of I Will Never Leave You from Side Show.

Complete with puppy kisses and these ladies' signature belting, check out the performance below!

Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in "Brooklyn the Musical", Flora in "Flora the Red Menace," and Maureen in the closing company of "Rent" on Broadway. Eden also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of "Rain", at the Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of"Evita". In 2017 she toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical "Lizzie". She played Mary Flynn to rave reviews in Maria Freidmans productions of "Merrily We Roll Along" at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. She was Daniela in Kennedy Center's "In The Heights". Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of "Lempicka" at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Milligan made her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was the original Pat on the first National Tour of Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). On television, she had a recurring role as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), and appeared on "Happy!" (Syfy).





