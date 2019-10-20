BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of AMERICAN UTOPIA- Live at 6pm!

Fresh off an acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia opens tonight, October 20, at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.







