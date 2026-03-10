Brandon Victor Dixon, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Join LAMB OF GOD at the Metropolitan Opera House

Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work by composer Rob Gardner, has added additional cast members for the one-night-only presentation at the Metropolitan Opera House on Monday, March 30 at 7:30 pm. Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell’s Kitchen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw) and Katherine Alexis Thomas (Lamb of God: The Concert Film) will join previously announced cast members Jessie Mueller, Santino Fontana, Joy Woods, Norm Lewis, Anna Zavelson and Alex Joseph Grayson for the show’s New York City premiere.

The full creative team of Lamb of God includes Rob Gardner (Composer and Conductor), Rob Moffat (Director), Richard Bishop (Lighting Designer), Dustin Cross (Styling Consultant) and Sandra Park (Orchestra Contractor). Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA; General Management is by Jim Gardner.

Lamb of God is a powerful musical retelling of the Passion as experienced by those who were there—Mary the Mother (Mueller), Peter (Dixon), John (Fontana), Judas (Piser), Mary Magdalene (Zavelson), Martha (Woods), and others—bringing an intimate, human lens to one of history’s most profound narratives. The work debuted as a Billboard chart–topping concept album recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and has since become one of the most widely performed modern sacred works, with hundreds of productions mounted annually in major cities across five continents, from San Francisco to Buenos Aires to Taipei.

This one-night-only event at the Met is presented in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Easter Week and represents the largest and most ambitious staging of Lamb of God to date. With a 72-piece orchestra conducted by Gardner, the event will also include a 135-person choir, featuring the combined forces of the world-renowned BYU Singers and BYU Concert Choir (conductors Dr. Brent Wells and Dr. Andrew Crane). The concert brings together Broadway’s top talent, one of the nation’s premier choral programs, and a magnificent New York orchestra in one of the most iconic performance venues in the world.

Biographies

Brandon Victor Dixon (Peter) is an Emmy, Grammy (2x), and Tony (3x) Award Nominated Actor, and Producer. Production: Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Tribeca selection. Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen (Tony Nom.); Hamilton; Shuffle Along (Tony Nom.); Color Purple (Tony Nom.); Motown The Musical (Grammy Nom.), Chicago; Scottsboro Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League noms.). TV: “The Greatest” for Amazon, NBC’s “The Best Man,” NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Terry Silver STARZ’s Power, Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have it,” Amazon’s “Modern Love,” “The Good Wife,” “This Is Us,” Disney’s Firebuds, Peacock’s “The Best Man.” For film, Brandon played the Lead role in the political thriller 88 now on Amazon.

Zachary Noah Piser (Judas): Metropolitan Opera debut. Zach is a Hapa, Jewish actor based in New York City. Broadway: Redwood (Spencer, OBC), KPOP (Brad, OBC), Dear Evan Hansen (Evan), Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway: See What I Wanna See (2025 Drama Desk nom, OOTB Theatrics), Sweeney Todd (West End Transfer, Barrow Street Theatre). Film/TV: In Your Dreams (Netflix), Host of PBS’s “Camp TV” series (2x Kidscreen Award nom), in addition to voicing feature films including Mean Girls, Snow White, and more. Zach is a Bay Area native, and a Northwestern grad.

Thom Sesma (Onias) is a Japanese-American actor, director and teacher, living and working in New York City. He is thrilled to make his Met debut with Lamb of God during this season of Lent 2026. Other concert credits include Follies and Hello Dolly, both at Carnegie Hall. A familiar presence in New York theatre, Thom has numerous credits on and off-Broadway, as well as multiple appearances on film, TV and streaming. He also received the 2024 NY Outer Critics Award for his portrayal of Dr. Thomas Noguchi in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, Dead Outlaw. Thom resides with his wife, Penny Daulton, in NYC and in Oviedo, Spain.

Katherine Alexis Thomas (Mary of Bethany) previously appeared in Lamb of God: The Concert Film as Martha. Recent regional credits include Come From Away (Ogunquit Playhouse), 1776 (Marriott Theatre), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Fulton Theatre).