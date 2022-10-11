Wake Up With BWW 10/11: & JULIET Broadway Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Full Broadway Cast Announced For & JULIET

by Stephi Wild

The producers of the Award-winning original musical & Juliet have announced complete casting for the show's much-anticipated Broadway premiere, which has a cast of 25 and includes 15 Broadway debuts.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Teri Hatcher as Morticia in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals

by Team BWW

Get a first look at Teri Hatcher ('Desperate Housewives,' 'Lois and Clark,' National Tour of Cabaret) as 'Morticia Addams' in the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, The Addams Family!. (more...)

UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL and More Set For Donmar Warehouse's 2022/2023 Season

by Stephi Wild

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the first three shows in the Donmar's 30th anniversary season and plans for the theatre's birthday celebrations.. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, and More in Rehearsal For TAMMY FAYE

by Stephi Wild

The Almeida Theatre will present the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Check out all new rehearsal clips in the video here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch as the Try Guys Audition For BEETLEJUICE

by Stephi Wild

The Try Guys have released a new video in which they audition for a Broadway musical! Watch as the three guys - Keith, Zach, and Eugene - audition for Beetlejuice the Musical.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman opened last night, starring Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke, and André De Shields, at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)

Actress Eileen Ryan Passes Away at 94

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actress Eileen Ryan (born Eileen Annucci 10/16/1927), wife to actor and director Leo Penn and mother to composer and songwriter Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn, died at her home on October 9th.. (more...)

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Walks the Red Carpet at PaleyFest

by Bruce Glikas

The cast of The Gilded Age, starring Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and more, appeared at PaleyFest this weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and snapped some photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night' on THE MASKED SINGER

by Michael Major

Check out first look photos of Andrew Lloyd Webber as a guest judge while two new celebrity singers enter the competition and perform songs from Webber's legendary music catalog, including "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Jesus Christ Superstar." The episode also appears to feature a performance by Nicole Scherzinger.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judy Kaye, who turns 74 today!

Judy Kaye most recently played the role of Queen Elizabeth in Diana on Broadway. She received the 2012 Tony Award, her second, (the first in 1988 as Carlotta in Phantom) as well as the Drama Desk, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It. She was also nominated for Mamma Mia! and Souvenir. Ms. Kaye came to prominence playing Lily Garland in the original production of On The 20th Century. She twice received the Theater LA Ovation Award for her work in Ragtime and as the melodically challenged Florence Foster Jenkins in Souvenir. In a career spanning 5 decades, she has played theaters and concert halls across America and Europe in roles as diverse as Lucy Van Pelt, Rizzo, Maria Von Trapp, Emma Goldman, Mrs. Lovett, and Grandma Kurnitz in Lost in Yonkers. Her recent Broadway appearances include roles in Cinderella, Wicked and Anastasia. She played Eurydice in Orpheus In The Underworld, Musetta in La Boheme, and Lucy Lockett in The Beggar's Opera at The Santa Fe Opera. She has sung with symphony orchestras throughout the US and Europe, and twice at the White House. Ms. Kaye has many recordings and is the voice of Kinsey Millhone in the Sue Grafton Alphabet Mystery Series for Random House Audio.

