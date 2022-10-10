Full Broadway Cast Announced For & JULIET

The producers of the Award-winning original musical & Juliet have announced complete casting for the show's much-anticipated Broadway premiere, which has a cast of 25 and includes 15 Broadway debuts. The new musical, which features a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, begins previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). With direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to flip the script on the greatest love story ever told. Tickets are available at andjulietbroadway.com.

The full company of & Juliet will include Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price. The show marks Broadway debuts for Max Martin, Luke Sheppard (as director), Jennifer Weber and Howard Hudson.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $89.00) are available through andjulietbroadway.com. The schedule for preview performances (October 28 - November 16, 2022) is as follows: Monday - Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm. Beginning November 18, 2022, the show will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Wednesdays at 2 pm & 8 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

An Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on Atlantic Records on October 28, 2022 and is available now for pre-sale at this link. The first single from the cast album, "Roar," is out now.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London and went on to win three Olivier Awards. The Broadway-bound production of & Juliet debuted last summer at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences. An Australian production of & Juliet will premiere in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.