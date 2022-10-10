Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch as the Try Guys Audition For BEETLEJUICE

Watch Keith, Zach, and Eugene take on an audition for 'one coveted role in the live Broadway production of Beetlejuice.'

Oct. 10, 2022  

The Try Guys have released a new video in which they audition for a Broadway musical! Watch as the three guys - Keith, Zach, and Eugene - audition for Beetlejuice the Musical.

"We're auditioning for Broadway, baby! Join us as we audition for one coveted role in the live Broadway production of Beetlejuice. Who will rise to the occasion by singing and dancing their way onto the big stage? Watch and find out!"

Check out the video below!

The Try Guys is an American online entertainment group and media production company which produces content for their YouTube channel. The group was founded by Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang; Fulmer was removed from the company in September 2022.

The Try Guys are known for testing a wide range of activities, such as testing their sperm count, raising toddlers, shaving their legs, and wearing women's underwear. The four men created The Try Guys while working for BuzzFeed, before forming their own company, 2nd Try LLC, in 2018. They have since expanded their company to include more than twenty employees, starred in a show on the Food Network, and released a book titled The Hidden Power of F*cking Up.

