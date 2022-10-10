Actress Eileen Ryan Passes Away at 94

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Actress Eileen Ryan (born Eileen Annucci 10/16/1927), wife to actor and director Leo Penn and mother to composer and songwriter Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn, died at her home on October 9th. She would have turned 95 on Sunday.

In 1957, Eileen met Leo Penn at rehearsals for ICEMAN COMETH; Leo had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. Leo and Eileen moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Their marriage lasted for forty-one years until Leo died in 1998.

Ryan appeared on Broadway in Sing Till Tomorrow in 1953, and Comes a Day in 1958.

Her film credits include: Magnolia, I Am Sam, All the King's Men, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Rules Don't Apply, and dozens more.

Her televison credits include: Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, ER, NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Private Practice, Grey's Anatomy, and more.