UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL and More Set For Donmar Warehouse's 2022/2023 Season

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the first three shows in the Donmar's 30th anniversary season and plans for the theatre's birthday celebrations.

Highlights of the new season include Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine - given its first major London revival in over 40 years by director Ellen McDougall, with a cast including Kate Duchêne, Caitlin Fitzgerald and Patricia Hodge. This is followed by the world première of Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown for which she received the 50th George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright and the Theatre Royal Haymarket's Writers Award, directed by Tinuke Craig.

Also announced for Summer 2023 is Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, directed by Longhurst.

Generously supported by Charles Holloway, Season Supporter

In Autumn 2022 the Donmar celebrates its 30th birthday, and to mark this special milestone, it will provide 3,000 £10 tickets for audiences aged under 30, made possible by generous support from Associate Sponsor Barclays. Beginning with Watch on the Rhine, and running throughout the year, there will be £10 tickets available for every performance.

As the centrepiece of the celebrations, the Donmar will stage a fundraiser performance in November with all three former Artistic Directors - Michael Grandage, Sam Mendes and Josie Rourke as special guests, alongside Longhurst, with performances from notable alumni reprising roles they played at the theatre; as well as a free exhibition of production images across the theatre's public spaces later in the year. The fundraiser will be directed by Simon Evans.

Michael Longhurst said today, "It is a privilege to be co-helming the Donmar as we approach this major milestone. I am grateful for the talent, tenacity and generosity of all those who have built that history. These shows kick off our birthday celebrations in classic Donmar style with an unearthed gem, a thrilling new play and later in the year, a long-awaited Broadway musical. Lillian and Diana's plays offer counterpoint perspectives from across the Atlantic at a pivotal moment in our history, presenting one of the most seminal American female writers of the 20th century alongside an exciting new British female playwriting talent. And I can't wait for us to blow the roof off the building with an extraordinary rock musical next Summer. Here's to the next 30!"

Speaking about supporting the Donmar to offer thousands of £10 tickets for under 30s, Richard Atkinson, Marketing Director at Barclays Payments commented, "We are incredibly proud of our long affiliation with The Donmar Warehouse. We can think of no better way to mark its thirtieth year than by supporting the Donmar by enabling thousands of people to see this remarkable season for just £10."

Alongside the productions on stage, the Donmar continues its innovative work with the local community, platforming the voices of local young people. The theatre's schools programme also expands, working with 2200 students to attend productions and devise work with leading theatre makers to be shared on the Donmar stage.

The Donmar's commitment to skills development continues as the theatre welcomes the next cohort of CATALYST trainees for their year-long traineeships in arts administration roles. The Creative CATALYST programme also goes from strength to strength, with 8 assistants working with the creative teams over the next year's productions in roles including lighting, sound and design.

Following a successful pilot, Donmar's LOCAL Young Writers programme runs from this Autumn 2022, with 16 young writers aged 16-19 who will develop new work led by Molly Taylor and a leading team of playwrights.

Alongside the production of Next to Normal the Donmar will run a new project exploring mental health and wellbeing with young people in our home boroughs.

As part of the Donmar's ongoing commitment to accessibility, over 1000 free tickets will be available for audiences aged under 26 as part of the Donmar's YOUNG+FREE scheme.

Every production will have a BSL performance, alongside its captioned and audio described performance offer.