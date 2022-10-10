Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gilded Age
Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Walks the Red Carpet at PaleyFest

Oct. 10, 2022  

The cast of The Gilded Age, starring Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and more, appeared at PaleyFest this weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and snapped some photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out below!

The Gilded Age is an American historical drama television series created and written by Julian Fellowes for HBO that is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s in New York City. Originally announced in 2018 for NBC, it was later announced in May 2019 that the show was moved to HBO.

The series premiered on January 24, 2022. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, Sullivan Jones.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



